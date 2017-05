McCONIGLEY, Charlie – at Donegal Hospice. Removal from the Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday 1st May at 5 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty. Rosary at 9 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. House strictly private please.