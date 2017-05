McCOLE, Colm, Lackanash, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Burtonport, Co. Donegal and former teacher Trim Vocational School, 14th May 2017. Peacefully, at Knightsbridge Nursing Home. Trim, beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Conall, Feilim, and Ronan.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Naul, sister-in-law Betty, daughters-in-law Monica and Jennifer, grandson Cillian, niece Shiobhan, nephews Brian and Declan, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Heffernan’s Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, today, Tuesday from 4 pm, with removal at 6.15 pm to Saint Patrick’s Church, Trim, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anám