McCLAFFERTY – The death has occurred of Teresa McClafferty, Largy, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Removal from St. James’ Hospital, Dublin today, Wednesday at 5 pm.

Remains reposing at her late residence with removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11 am funeral Mass with remains proceeding afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House private please, except for family and close friends.