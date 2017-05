McCAULEY, Patrick – Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan yesterday evening, Monday, at 5 pm to the residence of his daughter Siobhan at No. 15, Sandymount, Lisfannon, Buncrana. Funeral Mass in the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham tomorrow, Wednesday, 31st May, at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan.