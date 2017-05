McCAFFERTY, Paddy – Peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence from 4 pm yesterday, Monday, until 10 pm and from 11 am until 10 pm today, Tuesday. Removal from his residence at 10.30 am on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church, Killymard. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.