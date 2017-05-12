McALYNN, Jimmy – Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, 11th May 2017, R.I.P.. Beloved husband of Claire, much loved father of Mary, Veronica, Michael, Aiden, Christopher and the late baby Patricia and baby Shane and stepfather of Damien, Noelle and Arlene, loving son of Josie and Lily, dearest brother of Kathleen, Peter and the late Bridie.

Jimmy’s remains are reposing at his late home, 35, Hillhead, Castlefin. Funeral from there on Saturday 13th May at 2 pm for Requiem Mass at 2.30 pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The British Lung Foundation c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul