MAGUIRE – The death has taken place in Oldham, England of Sadie Maguire (née Dobbyn) formerly Cashel, Ardara . Her remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral Home Sandfield today, Monday evening, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30 pm to St. Conal’s Parish Church, Ardara, for 2 pm Funeral Service, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.