Lights, camera, action for St Eunan’s College students

Students at St Eunan’s College are preparing to take to the stage tonight in their 18th annual concert in the An Grainin Theatre.

Twenty five students will perform a range of music from pop, rock and funk to jazz and blues.

Paul Devenny, the music teacher at the school and organiser of the concert said, “I would like to highlight the kind of students I have, who work hard, are trustworthy and are a credit to the college and their families.”

He added: “In a time where negative news about our young people is everywhere, I feel the great majority are overlooked.”

Cale O’Donnell, a sixth form student from the college who has been involved in the concert for six years, is the guitarist in the jazz group ‘Headroom’.

He said: “I am really excited for the concert as this will be my last one. It will be my first time as the host so that’s a nice enough way to end it.

“I think the concert is brilliant for the opportunity it gives to the musical students. The feeling of playing a piece of music on stage is exceptional.

“Rehearsals for the concert have been going quite well. It’s fantastic because it is a good way for some of the younger students to get to play to a crowd on a theatre stage with full support from a band.”

He added: “I really enjoy playing the guitar, it creates a fantastic way to release all of the stresses and pressures of the situation us leaving cert students are in. “

All proceeds from the concert go towards the music department at the college.Most of the instruments and equipment used has been provided down through the years with proceeds from these concerts.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are €10 with a family of four tickets costing €25.

