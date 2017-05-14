Letterkenny Parish was almost €27,000 in the black



THE PARISH of Aughaninshin financial statement for last year showed an excess of income over expenditure of €26,724.

The largest item of income was Sunday and Holy Day collections at €197,213, up slightly from €196,381 on 2015. The amount of contributions to the candle shrine was €17,300, up by almost €600 while Tax Relief on donations more than doubled from €10,957 in 2015 to €22,901 last year.

This is the first time since 2008 that the Sunday collection has increased but the decrease over the intervening eight years stands at €65,295.

Details of the Parish Accounts, for year ended December 31, 2016, were issued by the Parish Finance Committee through the weekly newsletter which was made available to massgoers last weekend.

The running costs of the Parish amounted to €208,843 in 2016. There was no major capital expenditure for the year with repairs and maintenance at €18,904 was €17,364 less than the 2015 figure.

“Once again, a very sincere thanks to all the Parishioners who contribute regularly for the upkeep of the Church. As a Parish we are indebted to the excellent staff and to all the community who help out in various ways,” the Parish Finance Committee stated.

Parish priest Fr Brian Quinn and Curate Fr James Gillespie are joined by Noel O’Connell, Michael McCole, Siobhan Logue, Colette Carlin and Loretto McEniff on the Parish Finance Committee.

