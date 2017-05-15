+353 (0)74912 1014
Launch of St Eunan's Golf Classic

DSCF8806

Brian McElhinney, Professional Golfer, Europro Tour player, and Rory Kavanagh, St Eunan’s player, All Ireland Medal Winner 2012 and GAA Pundit for Sky at last week’s launch of the St Eunan’s Golf Classic which is set to take place in Barnhill, Letterkenny on May 20. Also included is Siobhan Grant, Grant Connections and her son Andrew. 

