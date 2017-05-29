New €3.4m project at LUH will be complete within days



THE redevelopment of the coronary care unit and the haematology/oncology ward is another important step forward in the on-going development of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Seán Murphy, General Manager, LUH said the new coronary care project will do considerably more than simply replace the ward capacity lost in 2013.

Both units are co-located to the southern end of the original 1960s building and were both significantly affected by the flood waters of July 2013.

The €3.4 million project, which will be complete in the coming days, will see the restoration of the eleven-bed Haematology Oncology Inpatient Ward and the significant upgrade of the Coronary Care Department which contains eight beds.

“The new unit will have enhanced facilities, including isolation and single room accommodation and an overall increased footprint in line with current critical care standards,” Mr Murphy said.

Commenting on the Haematology/Oncology ward development, the General Manager said it will provide enhanced facilities for patients, including more isolation rooms.

“This is essential to support infection control measures and is particularly important for patients receiving cancer treatment whose immune systems may be compromised”.

Significant developments have and continue to take place at the hospital following the extensive damage caused by flooding there in July 2013, the HSE said.

These include the redeveloped the ED/ Acute Medical Assessment Unit, the pharmacy department, the pulmonary laboratory, the chapels, the catering and dining facilities, the pathology laboratory and the interim in-patient physiotherapy and OT facility.

Work is expected to begin shortly on the new radiology department with further projects including the mortuary, changing rooms and stores, the physiotherapy and occupational therapy departments and the outpatient department to be progressed in the future.

The overall costs of rebuilding LUH in the wake of the flooding is expected to exceed €30m when equipment and contingency costs are taken into account.

