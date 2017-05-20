+353 (0)74912 1014
LAFFERTY, Patrick

Posted: 8:40 am May 20, 2017

LAFFERTY, Patrick – The death has taken place May 19th 2017 at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Pat Lafferty, Shannon, Ballindrait and formerly of Rabstown, Glebe, Sion Mills. Beloved husband of Peggy, much loved father of Gerard, Carmel, Maureen, Martin, Seamus and Sean and brother of John, Vincent, Sam, Lizzie, Rosemary and Elma. Reposing at his home on Saturday (May 20th) from 11 am. Funeral leaving his home on Monday (May 22nd) at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Barnesview Ward, St. Joseph`s Hospital, c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

