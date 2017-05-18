KELLY, Thomas – Peacefully at The Donegal Hospice, 17th May 2017. R.I.P. Beloved wife of Virginia (Gina), much loved father of Charles, Mary, Simon and Thomas, loving granda of Dylan and Ciara, dearest brother of Eileen, Kathleen, Alice, Sean, Harry, Patsy, Aidan, Michael, Frankie, Seamus, Majella and the late Margaret.

Thomas’ remains are reposing at his late home. Funeral from there on Friday 19th May at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul