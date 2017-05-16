KELLY, Jacinta

KELLY – The death has taken place May 15th 2017 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jacinta Kelly (née Caulfield), Gallows Lane, Lifford. Beloved wife of Billy, much loved mother of Mark, Claire, Billie-Jo and Geraldine, dearly loved grandmother of Ethan, JD, Jake, Holly, Kelly and Anna and sister of Felix, Rosemary, Carmel, Gerard, Patrick, Betty, Catherine, Bridgene and Cecila. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (May 16th) from 5 pm. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (May 18th) at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital, c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.. Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.