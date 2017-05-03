+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

KELLY, Brígid

Posted: 10:09 am May 3, 2017

KELLY, Brígid (née McNally) – Suddenly, at the Day Care Centre, Carrick, surrounded by her friends. Pre-deceased by her loving husband John.

Brígid will be sadly missed by her son John, daughter in law Anne Marie, grandchildren Aidan and Shauna, her sisters Grace and Ann, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at her son John’s home, Ballymore, Teelin, from today, Wednesday at 2 pm. Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick on Friday 5th May for 11 am funeral Mass with internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland