KEENEY, John – The death has occured of John Keeney, Balbane, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Remains reposing at his residence from 7 pm yesterday, Wednesday. Removal from his home on Thursday evening at 6 30 pm. to St. Mary’s Church for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 am. with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the cancer bus c/o any family member