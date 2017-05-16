Jamboree in the Park comes to Letterkenny

Ireland’s largest indoor country music festival has evolved… It will spread its wings on the 20th May and descend upon LETTERKENNY, Co Donegal for the first ever OUTDOOR JAMBOREE IN THE PARK! Featuring a unique stellar line up you will not see at any other festival in the country music scene including Nathan Carter, Mike Denver, Cliona Hagan, Marty Mone, Jake Carter and The Logues.

Doors will open Saturday 20th May at 3pm and finish at 11.30pm. There will be bar facilities, hot food and other festival features on site. It is set to be a brilliant day for all to enjoy. Early Bird tickets are on sale now including Guardian tickets for children under 12 years of age. Under 2’s will be admitted free of charge. Visit ajspromotions.com. For more information or a list of local ticket outlets call us on 048 8225 2800.

Bringing the Jamboree experience to a whole new level!

Advertisement

SPONSORED CONTENT BY: AJS PROMOTIONS

Second Breast Surgeon Welcomed in Letterkenny Significant progress has been made for the appointment of a second breast consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), following...

Lights, camera, action for St Eunan’s College students Twenty five students will perform a range of music from pop, rock and funk to jazz and blues.