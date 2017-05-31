It’s all up in the air at An Grianan

IT will be eyes to the skies at An Grianan Theatre this weekend when aerial performers from around the globe take centre stage.

This Friday, June 2, at 9pm, Chantal McCormack’s Fidget Feet are doing what they do best – mixing aerial skills with dance and performing to original live music and video art.

Advertisement

Hang On mixes an aerial dance trapeze duet with a love musical performance in a thrilling struggle between the sexes. Will everything be lost in the battle or can love be found? Can they hang on?

Fidget Feet is Ireland’s foremost aerial dance theatre company led by Stranorlar’s Chantal and Jym Daly and now based in the Aerial Creation Centre in Limerick.

On Saturday June 3 at 7.30pm there are two shorter shows.

Flashback, by Danzaire Aerial Dance Company from Costa Rica, is an aerial dance piece about an angel falling to earth and experiencing human feelings, emotions and memories.

Hand in Hand by Maartje Fijen and Saar Rombout (Netherlands) sees a dancer and a circus artist meet. Together they try to dance in the air and float over the floor, but that is not always easy. Can they trust each other?

For more information or to book see angrianan.com or give the theatre a call on 074 91 20777.