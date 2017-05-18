+353 (0)74912 1014
Ireland West Airport to hold second annual charity 5k

Pictured at the announcement of the Ireland West Airport Runway Fun Run are from left to right: Front row, Ian McMorrough, Bank of Ireland, Trisha Greavy, Mayo Cancer Support, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, Back Row Anthony McCormack, Western Care Association, Joe Brett, Western Care Association, Aine Kilgallon, Western Alzheimers, Eugene Loughran, Bank of Ireland

Ireland West Airport, in partnership with Bank of Ireland, are set to welcome almost 2,000 people to the airport’s runway as they once again host the annual charity 5k runway fun run this Saturday at 7pm.
Runners and walkers will take-off down the runway and complete a 5km course with a difference. All are welcome to attend what promises to be fantastic evening for all the family, raising much needed funds three great charities.
All proceeds from the runway run will go towards the airports three nominated charities for 2017 – Mayo Cancer Support, Western Alzheimers and Western Care.
Looking ahead to the weekend Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport said ‘We are delighted to once again host the annual charity runway fun run here at the airport. Last years event was a huge success with over 1,500 runners and walkers, of all ages, taking to the famous runway here at the airport in glorious sunshine. Few airports around the world have such a unique history as this airport, with many learning to drive for the very first time on our 5km runway. We are delighted to be again working with Bank of Ireland and our three charities for 2017 in hosting this fantastic initiative. We look forward to making this an enjoyable and memorable experience for all involved this weekend and encourage people of all ages to come down and enjoy a walk or run on our runway this Saturday.

