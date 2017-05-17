Inishowen named 2nd best driving route in Ireland

The Inishowen 100 has been listed in Expedia’s 10 Greatest Irish Driving Holiday’s for 2017.

Expedia described the route as ‘picturesque’ and said it is ‘the perfect starting point to explore the Wild Atlantic Way’, recommending taking two or three days to see everything Inishowen has to offer.

The article went on to say, “The Inishowen 100 gets its name from the 100 miles (160km) distance that it takes to drive this picturesque area of Ireland. The route takes you along the north of Donegal and while you can join the loop anywhere, its starting point is the village of Bridgend. This coastal drive takes in many of Donegal’s top tourist attractions including Malin Head, Grianán of Aileach, Doagh Island (home to the Doagh Famine Museum) and Lough Swilly.

“This drive around the stunning Inishowen Peninsula will see you pass through many popular coastal and inland towns and villages including Muff, Redcastle, Moville, Ballyliffin, Carndonagh and Buncrana. From surfing and whale watching to cycling, hiking and golfing, there’s so much to explore in the Inishowen Peninsula, this will be a driving trip you’ll remember for years to come.”

