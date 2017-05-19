Horgan wary of in-form Galway

Struggling Finn Harps face another difficult task tonight when they take on Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway managed to hold league leaders Cork City to a draw last week, and Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan is anticipating a tough match.

“Galway are going very, very well,” he said.

“To be fair to them, they gave us probably the biggest run-around – in the second half in Ballybofey a number of weeks ago – of all the teams we played. Even though we got beat 5-0 in Cork, I think Galway gave us an awful run-around and they have improved since.”

Horgan also points out that Galway have lost only four out of thirteen games (they are also undefeated in their last six league outings).

“They’ve got proper players. I’ve said that from the beginning,” he adds.

“But look, every game for us is massive now. There’s not a whole lot of difference between the quality of Bray and the quality of Galway, even though they’re at different ends of the table.”



