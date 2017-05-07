Historic afternoon ahead for Donegal ladies squad

GAA: Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 final

FOOTBALLERS representing fourteen clubs across the county will be wearing the Donegal colours in this afternoon’s historic Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 final against Cork.

Dublin’s Parnell Park is the venue for what team manager Michael Naughton has called the biggest ever day for ladies football in the county.

“It’s the second biggest game of the year – behind the All-Ireland final – and we’re there on merit. This is top level ladies football. It’s new territory for Donegal. It’s a historic, proud day but it’s nothing more than the players deserve,” Naughton said.

The Four Masters clubman returned to the helm last year having first worn the Bainisteoir’s bib in 2009.

“They’re a great bunch of girls. I’ve known most of them since I first came on board in 2009 but they’re now playing the best football of their lives. They deserve to be playing at this level and I only hope that they can showcase the brilliant talent that they have on Sunday afternoon,” he said.

Retaining their Division 1 status was the primary goal of Naughton and his players at the start of this year’s campaign.

“It was our first year back up and once we ensured that we were safe we took it one game at a time – stepping stones I suppose – and this is the latest step along the way,” he said.

However, the hotelier acknowledges that today’s game is a little different.

“It’s a huge game for these girls, their parishes, clubs and county. It’s the first time that a Donegal ladies team have contested the National League Division 1 final and that’s huge.

“We’re not happy to rest on our laurels. If we win on Sunday we’ll be the first team to win the National League Division 1 title a year after winning Division Two. There’s a lot to play for,” he said.

Players representing Glenfin, Termon, St Eunans, Downings, Milford, Naomh Conaill, Malin, Convoy, Robert Emmetts, Moville, Carndonagh, Buncrana, Four Masters, and Killybegs make up the Donegal panel which is captained by Termon’s Geraldine McLaughlin .

The final, which throws-in at 4pm, will be televised live on TG4.

