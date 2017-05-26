+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccerHarps off the bottom with hard-earned win over Limerick

Harps off the bottom with hard-earned win over Limerick

Posted: 10:01 pm May 26, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Danny Morrissey (right) celebrates scoring Harps’ second goal with Ciaran O’Connor


Finn Harps 3-2 Limerick FC

Finn Harps got the better of Limerick in a cracking tussle in Ballybofey tonight.

Advertisement

Harps took the lead in the seventh minute when Ciaran O’Connor poked home, but Lee-J Lynch levelled matters two minutes later.

Danny Morrissey put the home side back in front, and Caolan McAleer made it 3-1 in the 40th minute.

Harps weren’t overly troubled in the second half, but Limerick set up a grandstand finish when Paul O’Conor scored with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Morrissey was dismissed in injury-time, before Dean Clarke almost equalised at the death.

However, Harps held on and move from the bottom of the table up to eighth.


FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 10:01 pm May 26, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Harps need big fans backing for Limerick game: Chairman

Finn Harps need to bag another three points tonight ahead of the short trip to take on North West...

Horgan wary of in-form Galway

Struggling Finn Harps face another difficult task tonight when they take on Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Harps hit the bottom after defeat to Bray

Bray were too strong tonight

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland