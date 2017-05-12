+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Harps hit the bottom after defeat to Bray

Posted: 10:04 pm May 12, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Finn Harps

Finn Harps



Finn Harps 0-3 Bray Wanderers

FINN Harps fell to the bottom of the Premier Division after losing to Bray Wanderers in Ballybofey tonight.

Advertisement

Bray hit the front after just six minutes when Gary McCabe fired a screamer to the net.

Harps almost got back on level terms, but Kilian Cantwell’s effort was superbly cleared off the line by Mark Salmon.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 40th minute when Ryan Brennan’s low drive went to the net via the post.

Bray struck for their third goal in the 80th minute when Aaron Greene ran from his own half and fired home.

The defeat, along with a win for St Patrick’s Athletic over Drogheda United, and Galway United’s draw with Cork City, leaves Ollie Horgan’s team at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 10:04 pm May 12, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Drogheda claim the spoils in Finn Park

Finn Harps 0-2 Drogheda United FINN Harps produced a lacklustre performance in Ballybofey tonight, as they lost out to...

Sean Houston is happy to be back home

A versatile and skilful player, Letterkenny man Sean Houston has become a key player for Harps.

Bonner hits double as Harps see off Cockhill

Finn Harps 3-1 Cockhill Celtic FINN Harps qualified for the second round of the EA Sports Cup after seeing...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland