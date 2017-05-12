Harps hit the bottom after defeat to Bray

FINN Harps fell to the bottom of the Premier Division after losing to Bray Wanderers in Ballybofey tonight.

Bray hit the front after just six minutes when Gary McCabe fired a screamer to the net.

Harps almost got back on level terms, but Kilian Cantwell’s effort was superbly cleared off the line by Mark Salmon.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 40th minute when Ryan Brennan’s low drive went to the net via the post.

Bray struck for their third goal in the 80th minute when Aaron Greene ran from his own half and fired home.

The defeat, along with a win for St Patrick’s Athletic over Drogheda United, and Galway United’s draw with Cork City, leaves Ollie Horgan’s team at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.



