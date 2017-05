HARKIN, Owen – Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital today, 30th May, at 2 pm to his late residence. Removal on Thursday, 1st June, at 10.15 am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10 pm till 11 am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital.