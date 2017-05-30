+353 (0)74912 1014
GRANT, Eilish

Posted: 9:58 pm May 30, 2017

GRANT – The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Eilish Grant (née Doherty), formerly of Buncrana and Moville. Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan at 5 pm this evening Tuesday going to the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Gaye and Séimí O’ Domhnaill, 35 Lough View, Buncrana.

Sadly missed by her children Sean, Donagh, Michael, Gaye, Claire, Siobhan and Lucia, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.20 am going to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Parking limited at residence, please observe signs. Family time from 10 pm to 11 am.

