Government to invest €15m in notorious Blue Banks Road

Posted: 7:00 pm May 6, 2017
The Blue Banks Road.



THE Irish Government has ring-fenced €15 million in funding to finally rectify the notorious ‘Blue Banks’ road on the N56.

Tenders for the construction of the road between Coolboy and Kilmacrennan will be issued in the coming weeks.

It follows a case made to Government by Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh that a new water main from Lough Salt to Letterkenny should be constructed by Irish Water at the same time as a new road.

Cycle lanes in both directions will also be included in the reconstruction and upgrade of the 3.15km stretch of road.

Minister McHugh said he was delighted to receive confirmation that his lobbying for the road has paid off.

“I am absolutely delighted with this news and I am delighted to be in a position as Government Minister to announce it,” said Minister McHugh.

“This busy section of road serves north and west Donegal including Glenveagh National Park, Gaoth Dobhair, Creeslough, Rosgoill, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh and the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Funding of €12.56 Million has been allocated for the new road with another €2.71 Million for Irish Water to replace both the existing principle water supply from Lough Salt to Letterkenny and the distribution mains for the entire area including Rathmullan.

“This scheme will finally remove the notorious ‘Blue Banks’ bends from the N56.

“Donegal is playing catch-up with the rest of the country. Everyone knows that. I am determined that under this Government Donegal gets its fair share of infrastructure spending,” Joe McHugh added.

