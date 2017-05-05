Glenswilly manager named as new Sinn Fein Councillor

GLENSWILLY GAA manager Adrian Glackin has been selected as Sinn Fein Councillor for the Letterkenny Electoral Area. He defeated former Letterkenny UCD member John O’Donnell is a vote last night and fills the vacancy left by Cllr Mick Quinn who is stepping down for health reasons.

Mr Glackin (36) will leave politics to one side on Sunday however as he leads reigning Donegal GAA champions Glenswilly into battle when they entertain Ardara in the first Group game, throw-in 2pm.