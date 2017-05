This is a seven day course which covers both QQI Level 6 Awards and Training Needs Identification and Training, Delivery and Evaluation, leading to a special purpose Professional Trainer Skills Certificate.

Explaining the benefits of the course, Trainer James Martin said, “This course is specifically designed for anyone wanting to develop and deliver training in line with the training needs of the client or learner group and it also focuses on evaluating the success of the training.”

For anyone who has already completed QQI L6 Training, Delivery and Evaluation training, the two day add-on for Training Needs Identification can be done at this time too.

This would result in receipt of the Special Purpose Award for Professional Trainer Skills.

Past participant, Joe Coyle of Joe Coyle Financial Services said that without completing his training with Safetech, his business would not be in the place it is today as it helped him greatly with developing both his courses and his confidence in course delivery.

“This course was very useful and enabled me to go on and arrange a number of training modules for my Next Generation Bootcamp which I have developed for managers, family members and key employees to grow in confidence and competence in business. It has helped me greatly with course preparation and structure.”

Funding Available



Safetech are delighted to have the support from Brenda Donagher at Rural Enterprise Skillnet (RES) for this course.

RES is offering up to 25 per-cent funding towards this training for those employed within the private sector. This is a great boost for local businesses as it has been found to aid employee growth and retention rates.

For the unemployed, there is also funding available from the department of social protection (up to €500 per annum if eligible). In order to avail of this, an appointment should be made with your local Intreo Office, Letterkenny, phone 07491 60460.

Other Training



James Martin is also delivering the QQI L6 Manage Yourself – Manage Your People course in Letterkenny in June. This course proves popular with business owners, managers, leaders and supervisors.