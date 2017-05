GALLAGHER, Rose (née Woods) – At the request of the deceased, her remains are reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe. Respects may be paid from 2 pm – 5.30 pm yesterday, Wednesday. Removal from Kelly’s Wednesday at 5.30 pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 6 pm with prayers. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Thursday morning with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to Lifford Hospital Patients comfort fund.