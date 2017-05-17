GALLAGHER, Paddy

GALLAGHER – The tragic death took place of Paddy Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Carnammuggagh, Letterkenny on Wednesday (17th) at 3 pm to to his home.

Removal from his home on Friday (19th) at 10.30 am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace

Paddy is survived by his sisters Mary Hogg, Carmel Mc Laughlin, Roishin Roach and brothers Neil, Danny, Eugune, Liam, Paul and Tony and his nieces, nephews, family circle & friends.