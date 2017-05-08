GALLAGHER, Mary – The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Mary Gallagher, (née Craig) Trusk Road, Ballybofey and formerly Glenties. (Retired National Teacher). Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Fr. Shane, Maria, Grainne and Ronan, devoted sister of John and Patrick and dearly loved grandmother to her five grandchildren.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers, grandchildren, extended family circle and friends.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her.

Funeral leaving her own home on Wednesday May 10th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am with interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Family and Life, care G. McCool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey. The House is Private at the request of the deceased.