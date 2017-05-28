GALLAGHER, Bernadette

GALLAGHER – The death has taken place of Bernadette Gallagher (née Herron), Stonebrook Loughros Point, Ardara. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of her devoted family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Donal and cherished daughter Lorraine and son Ciaran.

Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Niamh, Coner, Liam, Ciara, Aoife and Charlie, daughter-in-law Diane, son-in-law Pauric, brother Paddy (Ardara), sisters Kathleen (Sligo) and Anne (Mulingar), relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Her remains are currently reposing at her daughter Loraine’s residence in Loughros Point. Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.15 am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11 am Reqiuem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu if desired to The Alzimers Unit at Glenties Day Centre c/o any family member.