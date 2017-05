GALBRAITH, Sadie – The death has taken place at her residence, 342 Milltown, Convoy. Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Sunday, 21st May, at 2.30 pm for Service in St. Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 3 pm.

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.