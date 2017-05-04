+353 (0)74912 1014
GAILEY, Bobby

Posted: 8:01 am May 4, 2017

GAILEY, Bobby (Robert) – Reposing at Ard O’ Donnell from 6 pm yesterday, 3rd May. Removal from Ard O’ Donnell on Friday 5th at 2.10 pm going to Conwal Parish Church for Service at 2.30 pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Aughaninshin burial ground.

Family flowers only Donations in lieu if desired to The Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital C/o The Funeral Director.

Boby is survived by Kathleen his compannion, Brothers Richard (Coventry) and Thomas (Waterford), sisters-in-law and wider family circle.

