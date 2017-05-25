Friend is keeping Danielle’s motto alive through music

A LONG time friend of a Donegal woman murdered in India is planning on keeping his pal’s legacy alive by celebrating her life motto.

Ben Taggart is triumphing the life expression of his good friend, Danielle McLaughlin, in a song he has penned about her using her favourite expression – ‘make sure you win’ – in a bid to raise funds to champion the causes she held close to her heart.

‘Win’ is a celebration of the life of the vibrant 28-year-old Buncrana woman, who was raped and murdered in Goa on March 13.

Speaking to the Donegal News, Mr Taggart told of how he received news of his beautiful friend’s death while he was in New Zealand.

Having travelled to Danielle’s hometown to attend her funeral, he said he was inspired to write a song honouring everything she espoused.

“We met in Liverpool seven years ago when she came to study. Liverpool was her second home. We both loved to travel and if we didn’t set off on travels together, we would often meet up on our various travels around the world. We travelled the world together.”

Mr Taggart recorded the song at his father’s studio in Liverpool.

“ ‘Make sure you win’, that’s what she would say everyday, and through this song I want to bring a bit of positivity to what has been a horrendous time for everyone who loved and knew Danielle,” he said.

“Through this song I am basically saying to Danielle that I promise I am going to win, for her, just like she told me to.

“Danielle was very giving, positive, beautiful and truthful. I just can’t believe that she is not here anymore.”

Having returned to Liverpool after Danielle’s funeral, Mr Taggart undertook many fundraisers in a number of places where she used to work while a student there to boost efforts to raise funds for truth and justice campaigns set up in her name.

All royalties and donations for CD sales and digital sales of ‘Win’ will go towards helping those in less fortunate countries with resources for medication, education and construction.

“While there are fundraisers going on to help the legal costs, proceeds from my song will go towards helping to improve the lives of children in underprivileged countries. That was a cause close to Danielle’s heart, she had worked with children in Nepal. She travelled there to help build schools for underprivileged children.”

The song will be available on all music vendors under Mr Taggart’s artist name, Benjamin T from Saturday, May 27.