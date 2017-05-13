FOX, Felicity – In the loving care of all of the medical staff at Saint Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of Edmund Douglas, only daughter of Mai and the late Gerry Fox.

Sadly missed by her brothers Paul and Michael; nieces and nephews, Emma, Rebecca and David and sister-in-law Joanne; her aunt and uncles, extended family, all her many friends, and Edmund’s sons, Donald and David.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, 16th May, to arrive at Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50 am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

Advertisement

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday 20th at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust, c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St. Vincent’s, Dublin 4.

‘I will never leave thee or forsake thee’