FIVE MINUTES WITH… Odhran Molloy

Posted: 1:14 pm May 18, 2017
Na Rossa's Odhran Molloy

Na Rossa’s Odhran Molloy

Name: Odhran Molloy

Age: 20

Advertisement

Occupation: Student

Team: Na Rossa

If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? I would enjoy a bit of Biggie.

Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? Usually we’d start off in McCready’s, and make our way up to Elliott’s to finish the night off with a bit of karaoke.

What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? Dungloe

Which character in any film are you most like? Roman Pearce

Any odd items in your kit bag? No

Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? Has to be Ryan McGonagle

Which team mate has the best looking other half? Tough question, a lot of the older fellas are fairly punching now! Daniel Martin’s doing well for himself.

Who is the worst/best trainer? John Paul Breslin, just because he’s one of the old dogs, he picks and chooses what drills to do! The best would be Daniel Martin – always gives 100%.

Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room? Sean McMonagle always making sure the jersey’s tight fit and the hair is perfect.

Who’s the best/worst person to sit beside on the team bus? Logan Melly is the worst, when he’s not annoying your head with questions, he’s sleeping over on top of you! Sean McMonagle is probably the man to sit beside for the stories (if you believe them)

Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include? John Paul McCready, mad for Doodle bugs after a tough session. Daniel Martin once again looks after himself well on the diet side of things

Toughest opponent you have faced? Dermot Gallier from Dunkineely

Best manager you’ve ever played under? Barry Doherty.

Best ever performance? Probably at home to Carndonagh late last year

One to forget? Carndonagh two weeks ago

Sporting ambition? I would love to win a county championship with the boys

When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? I idolised Colm Cooper!

If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? Ah to be fair, we have a good young team coming through, but I would have no problem taking in Diarmuid Connolly.

