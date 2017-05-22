Emergency Department for ‘real emergencies only’

“

Letterkenny University Hospital is urging the public to only come to the Emergency Department in the case of a real emergency and should contact their GP or Out of Hours service in the first instance.

A statement issued by the hospital said: “The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital. We apologise to patients and their families for these delays. The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

“Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays. We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.”

