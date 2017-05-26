€174,000 granted for Donegal emergency groups

Donegal’s Government Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed funding of more than €174,000 for community groups in the first of four Clar funding announcements for the county.

The largest allocation of funding, €71,000, goes towards local branches of Irish Community Rapid Response.

There is also good news for Donegal Mountain Resuce who will receive €40,758 as part of the allocation.

The Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club’s Search and Recovery Unit is getting €33,911.

Falcarragh Community First Responders are getting €7,760, Meevagh Cardiac First Responders will receive €4,470, Lár Chomhairle Paróiste Glencolmcille receives €14,195 and Lough Swilly RNLI/Dunree Museum will receive just over €2,000.

Minister McHugh said: “In total groups in Donegal will receive €174,892 in this first allocation of Clar funding with three more rounds due. I am particularly pleased that voluntary groups who do so much for our community are receiving large funding allocations today.

“The Donegal branches of the Irish Community Rapid Response despatches voluntary medical professionals to life-threatening emergencies in rural areas. The charity works with the National Ambulance Service responding to higher priority calls where there is a critical illness or significant injury.

“I am delighted that so many other groups have been included, and in particular Donegal Mountain Rescue whose teams do incredible work on behalf of the county all year round. Today’s announcements relate to emergency response projects in Donegal and will allow those incredible volunteers to purchase and upgrade equipment.

“I want to thank Minister Michael Ring who has ensured that groups here have been giving a generous proportion of this allocation with Donegal getting the second largest funding in the country.”

Minister McHugh said announcements on three more strands of Clar funding will be made in the coming weeks.

