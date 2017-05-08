DUFFY, Mary Jane (née McMenamin) – Peacefully at Lifford Community Hospital, 6th May 2017. R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Barney, much loved mother of John, Patricia, Rita and mother-in-law of Peggy, Terence and Ken, loving granny of Dara, Karen, David, Liam, Joanne, Damien, Barbara, Gary, Claire, Terri, dearest sister of Gracie, Rita, Hughie and the late Sarah.

Mary Jane’s remains are reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Terence McConnell, Stranamuck, Castlefin. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning, 9th May, at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul