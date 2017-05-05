Drought in Donegal?

Irish Water asks consumers living in Co. Donegal to conserve water and minimise water usage for the foreseeable future. The demand is due to the unseasonable dry weather conditions, where records indicate that April 2017 has been the driest April experienced for 67 years.
Irish Water and Donegal County Council are continuing to look for and repair leaks on the public water networks to reduce leakage. Customers are asked to refrain from using piped water supplies for activities such as watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, and washing down yards.
-
Irish Water’s Top Tips for Conserving Water:
Leak free: Check that your home is leak free. Check for running overflows and fix any dripping taps, cisterns or pipes.
Don’t let the tap run: Brushing your teeth with the tap running can use up to a staggering 6 litres per minute. Brushing your teeth with the tap off will use a more modest 1 litre of water.
Shower vs. Bath: The average bath uses 80 litres of water compared to an average shower using 49 litres in seven minutes. Switch your bath to a shower for a massive water saving.
Less time: With the average shower using 7 litres of water per minute by turning your five minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to 7 litres of water per day.
Fully loaded: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machines are fully loaded. A modern washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water per cycle while a dishwasher uses 20 litres. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water but you will also reduce your energy bills.
Don’t flush it all away: A third of all water used in the home is flushed down the toilet. Some larger cisterns can continue to work effectively with a smaller flush. Place a displacement device into the cistern (out of the way of moving parts) to save water.
Don’t forget to collect: Rainwater is excellent for your garden. Collect it in a water butt from your gutters but always make sure to securely cover the large container for safety.
Irish Water would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation. Irish Water will continue to provide updates on the water storage levels at the reservoir and advise customers when they can return to normal usage.
Irish Water and Donegal County Council are continuing to look for and repair leaks on the public water networks to reduce leakage. Consumers connected from both the Lough Colm source which serves the Milford, Kerrykeel, Rathmullan, and Ramelton areas, and also the Lough Fad source which serves the Quigley’s Point, Redcastle, and part of Greencastle are asked to conserve as much water as possible and to report any leaks they see by calling the Irish Water Customer Care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278. Maps of the affected areas and further information can be viewed on the Irish Water website on the supply and service update section of www.water.ie
Independent TD Thomas Pringle has accused Minister Joe Mc Hugh of reneging on his commitments for a Breast Surgeon...
Ramona Nicholas has said she is ‘delighted’ to be short listed for the 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year...