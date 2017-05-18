+353 (0)74912 1014
Dozens of Donegal schools receive their green flags

Posted: 11:22 am May 18, 2017
Students from Loreto Community School in Milford collecting their Green Flag.

FIFTY FIVE schools in Donegal were awarded Green Flags at a special event held in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny recently.

Green flags are presented to schools in recognition of their environmental awareness and efforts to promote the recycling message.

Three schools were there to receive their Green Flag for the very first time for their work on litter and waste while 52 schools were receiving renewals of their flags.

Castleshanaghan N.S, Letterkenny, Crana College Buncrana and Scoil Chaitriona, Ballyshannon all received their first Green Flag.

A number of schools were awarded their flags for Global Citizenship Energy having been involved in the programme for at least 14 years. Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny was awarded their ninth Green Flag.

Speaking at the event Council Cathaoirleach Terence Slowey congratulated the schools involved with this programme.

“Your commitment to this programme is outstanding and I must commend the whole school for this achievement. This includes students, staff, parents associations and Boards of Management and in particular the Green Schools co-ordinators.”

Donegal Schools Awarded Green Flags in 2017:

Litter and Waste
Cashelshanaghan N.S. ,Ballymaleel
Crana College ,Buncrana
Scoil Chaitriona, Ballyshannon

Energy
Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries
St Davaddog’s N.S, Fanad
St. Conal’s N.S, Narin Portnoo

Water
Bocan Community Creche, Culdaff
Fintra N.S, Killybegs
Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Ballinamore
S.N. An Choimin, Clochan
Scoil Mhuire, Glenties
St. Baithin’s N.S, St. Johnston
St. Joseph’s N.S Lower, Illies

Travel
Donagh N.S, Carndonagh
Dooish N.S, Ballybofey
Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí, Donegal Town
Gartan N.S, Churchill
Kerrykeel N.S, Kerrykeel
S.N. Árainn Mhór 2, Arranmore Island
S.N. Ná Dúchoraidh, Doochary
S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán
Scoil an Aingil Choimheadai Keadue, Burtonport
Scoil an Linbh Iosa, Carrigans
Scoil Bhríde N.S, Convoy
Scoil Chrannóg Bhuí, Ardara
Scoil Mhuire Dristernan, Gleneely
St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
St. Columba’s N.S Acres, Burtonport
St. Eunan’s N.S, Laghey
St. Oran’s N.S., Cockhill
St. Riaghan’s N.S, Glenties

Biodiversity
Errigal College , Letterkenny
Faugher N.S , Portnablagh
Glenmaquin N.S, Glenmaquin
Holy Trinity N.S, Dunfanaghy
Loreto Community School, Milford
Murroe National School, Murroe
Scoil Chartha Naofa , Kilcar
Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart
Scoil Naomh Brid, Downings
St. Colmcille’s N.S, Ballyare
St. Garvan’s, Rathmullan
St. Mary’s N.S, Malin Head

Global Citizenship Litter and Waste
Gleneely N.S Crossroads, Killygordon
Little Angels School, Letterkenny
Scoil Cholmcille, Glengad
Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin
St. Columb’s N.S, St Moville
St. Finian’s N.S, Falcarragh
St. Safan’s National School, Drumdoit

Global Citizenship Energy
Rockfield N.S, Ballyshannon
Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny
Scoil Mhuire, Stranorlar,
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Letterkenny
Scoil na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy

