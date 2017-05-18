Dozens of Donegal schools receive their green flags

FIFTY FIVE schools in Donegal were awarded Green Flags at a special event held in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny recently.

Green flags are presented to schools in recognition of their environmental awareness and efforts to promote the recycling message.

Three schools were there to receive their Green Flag for the very first time for their work on litter and waste while 52 schools were receiving renewals of their flags.

Castleshanaghan N.S, Letterkenny, Crana College Buncrana and Scoil Chaitriona, Ballyshannon all received their first Green Flag.

A number of schools were awarded their flags for Global Citizenship Energy having been involved in the programme for at least 14 years. Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny was awarded their ninth Green Flag.

Speaking at the event Council Cathaoirleach Terence Slowey congratulated the schools involved with this programme.

“Your commitment to this programme is outstanding and I must commend the whole school for this achievement. This includes students, staff, parents associations and Boards of Management and in particular the Green Schools co-ordinators.”

Donegal Schools Awarded Green Flags in 2017:

Litter and Waste

Cashelshanaghan N.S. ,Ballymaleel

Crana College ,Buncrana

Scoil Chaitriona, Ballyshannon

Energy

Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries

St Davaddog’s N.S, Fanad

St. Conal’s N.S, Narin Portnoo

Water

Bocan Community Creche, Culdaff

Fintra N.S, Killybegs

Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Ballinamore

S.N. An Choimin, Clochan

Scoil Mhuire, Glenties

St. Baithin’s N.S, St. Johnston

St. Joseph’s N.S Lower, Illies

Travel

Donagh N.S, Carndonagh

Dooish N.S, Ballybofey

Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí, Donegal Town

Gartan N.S, Churchill

Kerrykeel N.S, Kerrykeel

S.N. Árainn Mhór 2, Arranmore Island

S.N. Ná Dúchoraidh, Doochary

S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán

Scoil an Aingil Choimheadai Keadue, Burtonport

Scoil an Linbh Iosa, Carrigans

Scoil Bhríde N.S, Convoy

Scoil Chrannóg Bhuí, Ardara

Scoil Mhuire Dristernan, Gleneely

St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

St. Columba’s N.S Acres, Burtonport

St. Eunan’s N.S, Laghey

St. Oran’s N.S., Cockhill

St. Riaghan’s N.S, Glenties

Biodiversity

Errigal College , Letterkenny

Faugher N.S , Portnablagh

Glenmaquin N.S, Glenmaquin

Holy Trinity N.S, Dunfanaghy

Loreto Community School, Milford

Murroe National School, Murroe

Scoil Chartha Naofa , Kilcar

Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart

Scoil Naomh Brid, Downings

St. Colmcille’s N.S, Ballyare

St. Garvan’s, Rathmullan

St. Mary’s N.S, Malin Head

Global Citizenship Litter and Waste

Gleneely N.S Crossroads, Killygordon

Little Angels School, Letterkenny

Scoil Cholmcille, Glengad

Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin

St. Columb’s N.S, St Moville

St. Finian’s N.S, Falcarragh

St. Safan’s National School, Drumdoit

Global Citizenship Energy

Rockfield N.S, Ballyshannon

Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Scoil Mhuire, Stranorlar,

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Letterkenny

Scoil na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy