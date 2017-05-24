DOOGAN, John – The death has taken place in London of John Doogan (John Moore), formerly of Ardsmore, Gortahork. Survived by his three sisters, two brothers, nieces, nephews and friends.His remains will arrive at his nephew Pat Bán Doogan’s residence in Ardsmore, Gortahork on Wednesday evening at approximately 4.30 pm. Funeral from there on Friday the 26th for 11 am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10 pm. House private after Rosary till 10 am.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal