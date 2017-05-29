Donegal native appointed to top role

A native of Coolum, Mountcharles, has been appointed Registrar and CEO of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), the internationally-renowned institute for world-leading basic research and scholarships.

Dr. Eucharia Meehan, who is a past pupil of Frosses National School, previously held the position of Director of the Irish Research Council, having been appointed as the inaugural leader of the organisation when it was established in 2012.

Commenting on her new role with DIAS, Dr. Meehan said: “It is a privilege to take up this appointment in an institution with such a strong international reputation for excellent work in the pursuit of new knowledge. Reflecting its roots and rich legacy, DIAS connects Ireland to international and indeed global research networks. From its inception to the present day, DIAS is a magnet for current and emerging research leaders in each of its specialised branches of knowledge.”

Professor Vincent Cunnane Chairman of DIAS said: “We are delighted to welcome an individual of such high calibre to DIAS. Eucharia has an outstanding leadership record and, importantly, has been a consistent advocate for the funding of basic research in Ireland.”

In addition to starting her new role at DIAS, Dr. Meehan was admitted as a member of the Royal Irish Academy in recent days. She is among 18 individuals to achieve the distinction of being admitted as a member in 2017. Membership is attained by election and is considered the highest academic honour on the island of Ireland.

Dr. Meehan received this honour on foot of more than 20 years of leadership across a range of public and private research-based organisations. Prior to her role with the Irish Research Council, she was Head of Research and Innovation at the Higher Education Authority, and directed the Programme for Research in Third Level Institutions (PRTLI), which invested €1.2bn over a decade to create the strategic research infrastructure that became the bedrock for Irish research, particularly in the higher education sector.

Further information about DIAS is available at www.dias.ie.