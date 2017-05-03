Donegal Motor Club members to fight for the Stage

Training is well underway for Donegal Motor Club’s white collar boxing event, ‘Donegal Fights for The Stage’. Some of the biggest names in motorsport will step inside the ring for a one-night-only boxing extravaganza, including rally legends Declan Boyle and Gary McPhillips. Tickets are now available for the event, which takes place in The Mount Errigal Hotel on Saturday, 20th May. There are also some sponsorship opportunities still available. Donegal Motor Club is encouraging all local businesses to get behind the Joule Donegal International Rally by supporting this event. For more information contact the Donegal Motor Club on 074 9126681. Pic Credit: Brian McDaid.