Donegal hotter than the Med

IT is official folks – Donegal is hotter than the Mediterranean today.

And you know how we know it’s true? Because the master of meteorology, the wizard of weather, the king of making the sunshine sing, Barra Best says so.

Advertisement

The BBC team has just confirmed that Finner is finer than many of the places Donegal people flock to in search of a few rays.

It was 26 degrees out there earlier so grab yourself an ice lolly or retire to the nearest beer garden because, true to form, it isn’t going to last.

For now though, enjoy it!