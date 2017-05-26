+353 (0)74912 1014
Donegal hotter than the Med

Posted: 4:39 pm May 26, 2017
It’s warmer than the Med out there, according to those in the know.

IT is official folks – Donegal is hotter than the Mediterranean today.

And you know how we know it’s true? Because the master of meteorology, the wizard of weather, the king of making the sunshine sing, Barra Best says so.

The BBC team has just confirmed that Finner is finer than many of the places Donegal people flock to in search of a few rays.

It was 26 degrees out there earlier so grab yourself an ice lolly or retire to the nearest beer garden because, true to form, it isn’t going to last.

For now though, enjoy it!

Sunny Letterkenny as viewed from the Donegal News office about ten minutes ago.

