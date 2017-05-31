Donegal family carers celebrated

7,433 Donegal Family Carers will be recognised at next month’s National Carers Week. They will take part in the 11th annual event.

The 11th National Carers Week will celebrate and recognise the contribution of Ireland’s 360,000 Family Carers, with events being held throughout Ireland from 12 to 18 June.

Advertisement

Census 2011 reported 7,433 Family Carers in Donegal. 61% are women and 39% are men. The average age of Family Carers is 46.

The 11th National Carers Week is coordinated by Care Alliance Ireland in partnership with ten leading Irish organisations who support family carers: The Alzheimer Society, Family Carers Ireland, The Irish Cancer Society, Inclusion Ireland, The Disability Federation of Ireland, MS Ireland, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, The Irish Hospice Foundation, St Michaels’ House and The Special Needs Parents Association.

The events will include a workshop on Decoupage with Tina Folen in the Rosses CDP. It will take place on Monday June 12th from 11am to 1pm in the Rosses CDP building, Chapel Road, Dungloe. There will also be a full day event on Wednesday June 14th where speakers will discuss issues regarding legal matters and mental health. This will take place in the Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh from 10am to 1:30pm with lunch provided.

For more information visit www.carersweek.ie/events

Work continues to secure high quality water supplies Work is continuing in Donegal to secure high quality water supplies for over 45,000 people. Irish Water is progressing projects...

€174,000 granted for Donegal emergency groups Donegal’s Government Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed funding of more than €174,000 for community groups in the first...