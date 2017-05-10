DOHERTY, Veronica, (née Lynch), (Churchtown, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal, formerly St. Joseph’s Road, Dublin) – May 9th, 2017 (peacefully), at Carndonagh Community Hospital, beloved wife of the late William Joseph and loving mother of Ronan, Finbarr, Miriam, Fionnuala, Fergal, Orla and Sinead; sadly missed by family and friends. Reposing at her home in Churchtown. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Thursday (May 11) at the Church of Sacred Heart, Carndonagh. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Cardonagh Community Hospital Comfort Fund.

“May she Rest In Peace”