DOHERTY SADDLER, Vera – Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital yesterday evening, Tuesday May 9th, at 5 pm to her late residence. Removal on Thursday, May 11th, at 10.30 am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.